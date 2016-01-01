Jeffrey Dowling, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Dowling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeffrey Dowling, PT
Overview of Jeffrey Dowling, PT
Jeffrey Dowling, PT is a Physical Therapist in Augusta, GA.
Jeffrey Dowling works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jeffrey Dowling's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center557 Furys Ferry Rd Ste A, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 721-5222
-
2
St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeffrey Dowling?
About Jeffrey Dowling, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1558578427
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeffrey Dowling accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Dowling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeffrey Dowling works at
Jeffrey Dowling has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Dowling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Dowling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Dowling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.