Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Freedman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Duquesne University.



Dr. Freedman works at Spiegel Freedman Psychological Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.