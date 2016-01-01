Dr. Jeffrey Fremont, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fremont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Fremont, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Fremont, PHD is a Psychologist in Kingston, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1264 Wyoming Ave, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 288-8795
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fremont?
About Dr. Jeffrey Fremont, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1740384262
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fremont accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fremont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fremont. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fremont.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fremont, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fremont appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.