Dr. Friedman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, PHD is a Psychologist in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 956 Walnut St Ste 200, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 545-9410
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
Dr Friedman is amazing! He taught me how to use biofeedback to battle my extreme pain when meds are not enough! I went away for a couple of years to do charity work and used his methods the whole time. Now we go on occasional trips to help those in need and I know Dr Freidman will have new methods to give me the skills I need to battle the debilitating pain I live in every day. If your lost without hope and need to use integrative medicine when traditional meds are not enough, he's who to go to
About Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1861668469
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.