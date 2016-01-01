See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Chicago, IL
Jeffrey Gersten, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Jeffrey Gersten, PSY

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jeffrey Gersten, PSY is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Swedish Hospital.

Jeffrey Gersten works at Gersten Center for Behavioral Health, Skokie, IL in Chicago, IL with other offices in Melrose Park, IL, Skokie, IL and Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Chiago Office
    5215 N California Ave Ste F607, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 329-9210
  2. 2
    Gersten Center for Behavioral Health
    675 W North Ave Ste 306, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 329-9210
  3. 3
    Skokie Office
    9933 Lawler Ave Ste 331, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 329-6210
  4. 4
    Evanston Office
    800 Austin St Ste 312, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 329-9210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital
  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depression
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Value Options
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jeffrey Gersten?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jeffrey Gersten, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Jeffrey Gersten, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jeffrey Gersten to family and friends

    Jeffrey Gersten's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jeffrey Gersten

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeffrey Gersten, PSY.

    About Jeffrey Gersten, PSY

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124127006
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Illinois School Of Professional Psychology
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Gersten, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Gersten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeffrey Gersten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Gersten has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Gersten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Gersten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Gersten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jeffrey Gersten, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.