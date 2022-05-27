Jeffrey Glick, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeffrey Glick, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jeffrey Glick, MS is a Counselor in Oak Lawn, IL.
Jeffrey Glick works at
Locations
Center for Psychological Services10735 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 424-0001Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
If you are in search of a therapist for the first time, or looking to find someone new, look no further then Jeffrey Glick. His reputation truly does precede him. To say that Jeff had a leading hand in the transformation of my life would be an understatement. His devotion to his education through his numerous degrees, and certifications reveals itself consistently during your time spent with him. Jeff is remarkably knowledgeable on all aspects of mental health including: couples communication, addiction recovery, and personal development, as well as much more. He has always handled himself with the highest degree of professionalism no matter how trying the situations have been. You can always count on Jeff to be there with an understanding perspective, as well as creative effective soultions. He has become a household name in my family for the incredible amount of consistent faithfulness he has in his clients. I couldn't have done it without him, and I have wanted too.
About Jeffrey Glick, MS
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Crisis Center Of South Suburbia
- Indiana University/Bloomington
Jeffrey Glick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Glick.
