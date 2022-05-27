See All Counselors in Oak Lawn, IL
Jeffrey Glick, MS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Jeffrey Glick, MS

Counseling
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jeffrey Glick, MS is a Counselor in Oak Lawn, IL. 

Jeffrey Glick works at The Center for Psychological Services in Oak Lawn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Psychological Services
    10735 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 424-0001
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Addiction
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jeffrey Glick?

    May 27, 2022
    If you are in search of a therapist for the first time, or looking to find someone new, look no further then Jeffrey Glick. His reputation truly does precede him. To say that Jeff had a leading hand in the transformation of my life would be an understatement. His devotion to his education through his numerous degrees, and certifications reveals itself consistently during your time spent with him. Jeff is remarkably knowledgeable on all aspects of mental health including: couples communication, addiction recovery, and personal development, as well as much more. He has always handled himself with the highest degree of professionalism no matter how trying the situations have been. You can always count on Jeff to be there with an understanding perspective, as well as creative effective soultions. He has become a household name in my family for the incredible amount of consistent faithfulness he has in his clients. I couldn't have done it without him, and I have wanted too.
    Christopher M. — May 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jeffrey Glick, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Jeffrey Glick, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jeffrey Glick to family and friends

    Jeffrey Glick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jeffrey Glick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeffrey Glick, MS.

    About Jeffrey Glick, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881146769
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Crisis Center Of South Suburbia
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University/Bloomington
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Glick, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeffrey Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Glick works at The Center for Psychological Services in Oak Lawn, IL. View the full address on Jeffrey Glick’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Glick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jeffrey Glick, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.