Dr. Jeffrey Grimes, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Grimes, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Grimes, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Grimes works at
Locations
-
1
Sara Ruth Stevenson5625 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 621-3462
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grimes?
About Dr. Jeffrey Grimes, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1023207321
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimes works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.