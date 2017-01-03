Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hall, DC
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hall, DC is a Chiropractor in Kenosha, WI.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
Kenosha Chiropractic Office5908 39th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53144 Directions (262) 657-8082
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful chiropractor. I've been a patient for 17 years. I would definitely recommend him for all your chiropractic needs.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hall, DC
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.