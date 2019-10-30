Jeffrey Harrell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Harrell, PA-C
Jeffrey Harrell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Daytona Beach, FL.
Jeffrey Harrell works at
Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach P.A.1075 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 255-4596
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1275884678
Jeffrey Harrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Harrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Harrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Harrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Harrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Harrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.