Jeffrey Holmes, CH
Jeffrey Holmes, CH is a Chiropractor in Puyallup, WA.
Northwest Family Chiropractic PC17615 85th Avenue Ct E, Puyallup, WA 98375 Directions (253) 848-6603
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is so knowledgable and knows where I need relief without having to tell him! A very personable and professional doctor and staff. Can't say enough good things about this practice. Thank you for keeping us aligned and healthy!
Jeffrey Holmes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Holmes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Holmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.