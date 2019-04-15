See All Chiropractors in Puyallup, WA
Jeffrey Holmes, CH Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jeffrey Holmes, CH

Chiropractic
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jeffrey Holmes, CH is a Chiropractor in Puyallup, WA. 

Jeffrey Holmes works at Northwest Family Chiropractic PC in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Family Chiropractic PC
    17615 85th Avenue Ct E, Puyallup, WA 98375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 848-6603
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jeffrey Holmes?

    Apr 15, 2019
    He is so knowledgable and knows where I need relief without having to tell him! A very personable and professional doctor and staff. Can't say enough good things about this practice. Thank you for keeping us aligned and healthy!
    — Apr 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jeffrey Holmes, CH
    How would you rate your experience with Jeffrey Holmes, CH?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jeffrey Holmes to family and friends

    Jeffrey Holmes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jeffrey Holmes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeffrey Holmes, CH.

    About Jeffrey Holmes, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366555765
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Holmes, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeffrey Holmes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeffrey Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Holmes works at Northwest Family Chiropractic PC in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Jeffrey Holmes’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Holmes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jeffrey Holmes, CH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.