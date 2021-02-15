See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Idelson, PSY.D

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.4 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Idelson, PSY.D is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Walnut Creek, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1966 Tice Valley Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 938-7057

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety Attack
Couples Therapy
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety Attack
Couples Therapy

Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Rape Trauma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Idelson, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689726994
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Calif State U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Idelson, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Idelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Idelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

