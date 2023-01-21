Dr. Jeffrey Jamieson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamieson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Jamieson, DC
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Jamieson, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Jamieson works at
Locations
Be Well Medical, NY20 E 46th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 404-8090Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and caring the consummate professional and he makes you feel like you are his only patient. The team in bus office are fantastic and they get to know you as a person unlike many other places they go ABOVE AND BEYOND A+++ all the way. I have been a patient of his for 10 years and I would highly Reccomend that you give him a try whether it’s an injury or something that is causing you pain put yourself in his hands it will be the best decision you have ever made.
About Dr. Jeffrey Jamieson, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1285769695
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
- Pennsylvania State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamieson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamieson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamieson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamieson works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamieson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamieson.
