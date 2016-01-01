Jeffrey Jarnagin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Jarnagin, PA-C
Jeffrey Jarnagin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN.
Jeffrey Jarnagin works at
Orthotennessee Imaging, 260 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922, (865) 769-4500
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
NPI: 1093755118
Jeffrey Jarnagin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Jarnagin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Jarnagin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Jarnagin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Jarnagin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Jarnagin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.