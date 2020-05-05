See All Clinical Psychologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Jeffrey Jennings, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeffrey Jennings, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Jennings, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Savannah, GA. 

Dr. Jennings works at Jennings & Associates in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jennings & Associates
    7370 Hodgson Memorial Dr Ste B3, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 351-0168
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jennings?

    May 05, 2020
    I saw Dr. Jennings on a weekly basis from age 6 to age 19. I still pop in to give him updates as he has become a family friend and I am now married and in my 40's. He helped our family through some very tough times. My parents divorced when I was 4 and my mom was trying to raise three kids and was just really stressed out. Dr. Jennings helped her quite a bit. He was used by God in so many ways as he guided my mom in raising us and thanks to him and his inspiration in my life, I chose to follow in his footsteps and now have my PLPC and am in process of getting my LPC. I am also a missionary with human trafficking abolition. Dr. Jennings led me to see that though I was not good at math or science, I have a heart of compassion just as he does. I will forever be grateful for Dr. Jennings' constant counsel and care for our family. My mom was able to raise three kids due to his investment in all of us. Thank you, Jeff. Words could never express how thankful I am to God for you.
    — May 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Jennings, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Jennings, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jennings to family and friends

    Dr. Jennings' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jennings

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Jennings, PHD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Jennings, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740260256
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Jennings, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jennings works at Jennings & Associates in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Jennings’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Jennings, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.