Dr. Jeffrey Jennings, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Jennings, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Jennings, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Savannah, GA.
Dr. Jennings works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jennings & Associates7370 Hodgson Memorial Dr Ste B3, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 351-0168
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jennings?
I saw Dr. Jennings on a weekly basis from age 6 to age 19. I still pop in to give him updates as he has become a family friend and I am now married and in my 40's. He helped our family through some very tough times. My parents divorced when I was 4 and my mom was trying to raise three kids and was just really stressed out. Dr. Jennings helped her quite a bit. He was used by God in so many ways as he guided my mom in raising us and thanks to him and his inspiration in my life, I chose to follow in his footsteps and now have my PLPC and am in process of getting my LPC. I am also a missionary with human trafficking abolition. Dr. Jennings led me to see that though I was not good at math or science, I have a heart of compassion just as he does. I will forever be grateful for Dr. Jennings' constant counsel and care for our family. My mom was able to raise three kids due to his investment in all of us. Thank you, Jeff. Words could never express how thankful I am to God for you.
About Dr. Jeffrey Jennings, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1740260256
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennings works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.