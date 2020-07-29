Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffrey Klein, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Klein, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Towson, MD.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
Joseph James L.l.c.8422 Bellona Ln Ste 207, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 296-7422
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
You will not find a better psychologist in this area...You just won’t!! Dr. Klein is an amazing clinician! He listens, knows how to draw you out so the REAL issues can be discussed, he’s not judgmental and helps you work through your problems. He always responds promptly and has good appointment availability.
About Dr. Jeffrey Klein, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1104876044
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
