Jeffrey Laurenzo, FNP-C
Overview of Jeffrey Laurenzo, FNP-C
Jeffrey Laurenzo, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Jeffrey Laurenzo's Office Locations
- 1 8224 Louisiana Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Directions (505) 250-0328
Ratings & Reviews
He is our family CNP, but we consider him our MD. He is really a good Doctor he listens to his patient. He gave to the best of his knowledge, prescribe, explain, advise of how to deal with the illness and go above to make you feel comfortable.
About Jeffrey Laurenzo, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740703800
Frequently Asked Questions
