Jeffrey Laurenzo, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Overview of Jeffrey Laurenzo, FNP-C

Jeffrey Laurenzo, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jeffrey Laurenzo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    8224 Louisiana Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 250-0328

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Jeffrey Laurenzo, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740703800
Frequently Asked Questions

Jeffrey Laurenzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Jeffrey Laurenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Laurenzo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Laurenzo.

