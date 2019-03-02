Dr. Lewis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresh Meadows, NY.
Locations
- 1 16303 Horace Harding Expy Ste 302, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 445-7920
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of his for many years now! He is very kind and honest! He cares very much about each one of his patients. He is very easy to talk to and has a mild manner and never raises his voice. He has helped me throught out the years and continues to fo so! I highly recommend him to anyone and everyone!
About Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.