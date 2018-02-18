Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, OD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, OD
Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, OD is an Optometrist in Tucson, AZ.
Lenscrafters #2375870 E Broadway Blvd Ste 302, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 745-0770
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Lewis worked with me for over a year to get my hard contacts to fit. My vision can no longer be corrected with glasses due to an eye disease, so on top of misdiagnosis', fitting me for contacts is not an easy thing to do. I had about 5 visits, only paid for the first, and finally had a comfortable pair. Dr. Lewis is professional and knowledgeable, explained the disease, and stuck with me. I won't go anywhere else.
About Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1942261789
