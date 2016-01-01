See All Physicians Assistants in Detroit, MI
Overview

Jeffrey Lipsman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Detroit, MI. 

Jeffrey Lipsman works at Park Med Pharmacy LLC in Detroit, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Med Pharmacy LLC
    15200 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48205 (313) 924-8495
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jeffrey Lipsman, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326690363
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Lipsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Lipsman works at Park Med Pharmacy LLC in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Jeffrey Lipsman’s profile.

    Jeffrey Lipsman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Lipsman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Lipsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Lipsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

