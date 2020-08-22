Dr. Jeffrey Martin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Martin, OD
Dr. Jeffrey Martin, OD is an Optometrist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Clear View Vision Care2233 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 327-9411Monday7:45am - 5:30pmTuesday7:45am - 5:30pmWednesday7:45am - 5:30pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Self Pay
- Spectera
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Martin has been my optometrist for over 2 decades and I have always found him to be personable and professional. Best of all I have an extreme prescription and Dr Martin always makes sure I can see.
- Optometry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518081058
- Fellow, American Academy of Optometry
- SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
618 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
