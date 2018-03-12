Dr. Jeffrey Middleton, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Middleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Middleton, DC
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Middleton, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3077 E Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-3685
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeff Middleton is a deeply caring physician/chiro, knowledgeable in current healing research modes, and dedicated completely to his patients. You feel better and you feel like royal family in his office. Has a great staff we love too.
About Dr. Jeffrey Middleton, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Middleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Middleton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middleton.
