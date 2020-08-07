Jeffrey O'Connor, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeffrey O'Connor, PA-C
Jeffrey O'Connor, PA-C is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-4306
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Washington St Ste 530, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-4330
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- Windham Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
Mr. O'Connor is an outstanding provider. I was referred to him due to a change on my MRI that had been biopsied just 6 months before. He explained what he thought was happening and the need for a surgical consult. However, he thoroughly discussed both the pros and cons of surgery. He never appeared rushed and always returned my calls. I know he and the Surgeon he is associated with saved my life, because, the nodule removed was indeed was cancer. Thankfully, it was removed at a very early stage.
- English
- 1730345117
