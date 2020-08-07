See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Hartford, CT
Overview of Jeffrey O'Connor, PA-C

Jeffrey O'Connor, PA-C is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. 

Jeffrey O'Connor works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jeffrey O'Connor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford Healthcare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-4306
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Washington St Ste 530, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 886-4330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Windham Hospital
  • Backus Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 07, 2020
    Mr. O'Connor is an outstanding provider. I was referred to him due to a change on my MRI that had been biopsied just 6 months before. He explained what he thought was happening and the need for a surgical consult. However, he thoroughly discussed both the pros and cons of surgery. He never appeared rushed and always returned my calls. I know he and the Surgeon he is associated with saved my life, because, the nodule removed was indeed was cancer. Thankfully, it was removed at a very early stage.
    Gordon B. Reddick — Aug 07, 2020
    About Jeffrey O'Connor, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730345117
