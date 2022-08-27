Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, OD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, OD
Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, OD is an Optometrist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Olsen works at
Dr. Olsen's Office Locations
-
1
Tucson698 E Wetmore Rd Ste 301, Tucson, AZ 85705 Directions (520) 210-3361
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Admar
- Advantra
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Superior Vision
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olsen?
I am both pleased and grateful for the thoroughness of Dr. Olson’s exam. He and his team listened carefully, completed a very thorough exam and clearly explained all results. I only wish that he was the first professional I had seen. I feel extremely confident with the entire process and the results. I appreciate that I am in his care.
About Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1649236183
Education & Certifications
- Southern Arizona Veterans Hospital
- SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Olsen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsen works at
Dr. Olsen speaks Spanish.
301 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.