Jeffrey Powers, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jeffrey Powers, CNP
Jeffrey Powers, CNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH.
Jeffrey Powers works at
Jeffrey Powers' Office Locations
Department of Veterans Affairs Canton CBOC733 Market Ave S, Canton, OH 44702 Directions (330) 489-4600
- Aetna
- AultCare
- CareSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. Powers is the best healthcare provider I've had. He is very approachable, very knowledgeable, and very thorough! He makes sure any are of concern is addressed and talks through any questions or concerns I have. He always takes his time and I walk away knowing he really cares and I'm in good hands. I can't say enough about him!
About Jeffrey Powers, CNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Akron
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeffrey Powers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Powers accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
