Jeffrey Powers, CNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jeffrey Powers, CNP

Jeffrey Powers, CNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH. 

Jeffrey Powers works at Canton Va Outpatient Clinic in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jeffrey Powers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Veterans Affairs Canton CBOC
    733 Market Ave S, Canton, OH 44702 (330) 489-4600
    • Aetna
    • AultCare
    • CareSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jeffrey Powers, CNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396280376
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Akron
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Powers, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeffrey Powers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeffrey Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Powers works at Canton Va Outpatient Clinic in Canton, OH. View the full address on Jeffrey Powers’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Powers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

