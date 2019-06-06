Jeffrey Probst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Probst, PA-C
Overview of Jeffrey Probst, PA-C
Jeffrey Probst, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Wilmington, NC.
Jeffrey Probst's Office Locations
Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4875
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jeff and Dr. Alsina were very courteous and helpful from the time we met them in the hospital to the several follow up appointments needed. We have seen Jeff a few times in the office now. He is very kind and takes his time with my mom and the different family members that bring her to the office.
About Jeffrey Probst, PA-C
- Surgical Assistance
- English
- Male
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
