Dr. Jeffrey Pruski, DC
Dr. Jeffrey Pruski, DC is a Chiropractor in The Woodlands, TX.
The Woodlands Indian Springs10857 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 110, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Directions (346) 351-4141Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Joint and Spine Center540 Interstate 45 S Ste B, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (936) 295-1777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3R Regenerative Repair & Relief10710 Kuykendahl Rd # 110, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Directions (346) 351-4141
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Pruski has great bedside manner. He genuinely cares about his patients and suggests the best treatment for them. Unlike a lot of physicians, he remembers you and details regarding your condition. His office does have a wait time, but we always plan our schedules accordingly. His staff has always been great and professional.
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1801996020
Dr. Pruski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pruski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruski speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.