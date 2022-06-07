See All Chiropractors in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Pruski, DC

Chiropractic
4.3 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Pruski, DC is a Chiropractor in The Woodlands, TX. 

Dr. Pruski works at 3R Regenerative Repair & Relief in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Huntsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Woodlands Indian Springs
    10857 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 110, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 351-4141
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Joint and Spine Center
    540 Interstate 45 S Ste B, Huntsville, TX 77340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 295-1777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    3R Regenerative Repair & Relief
    10710 Kuykendahl Rd # 110, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 351-4141

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Impairment
Back Pain
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments
Back Impairment
Back Pain
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments

Treatment frequency



Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Compressed Spinal Cord Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 07, 2022
    Dr. Pruski has great bedside manner. He genuinely cares about his patients and suggests the best treatment for them. Unlike a lot of physicians, he remembers you and details regarding your condition. His office does have a wait time, but we always plan our schedules accordingly. His staff has always been great and professional.
    Leti Wheeler — Jun 07, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Pruski, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801996020
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Pruski, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pruski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

