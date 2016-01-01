Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rautio, OD

Dr. Jeffrey Rautio, OD is an Optometrist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Optometry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Rautio works at Clarkson Eyecare in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.