Dr. Jeffrey Rautio, OD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rautio, OD
Dr. Jeffrey Rautio, OD is an Optometrist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Optometry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Rautio works at
Dr. Rautio's Office Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare1928 W STADIUM BLVD, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (248) 221-2217
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Cigna
Cofinity
Commercial Insurance Company
Elderplan
First Health
Golden Rule
Humana
Medical Mutual of Ohio
Mutual of Omaha
Priority Health
Tricare
UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Rautio, OD
- Optometry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1972754182
Education & Certifications
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
