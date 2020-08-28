Dr. Jeffrey Root, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Root is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Root, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Root, PHD is a Psychologist in Rensselaer, NY.
Dr. Root works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hospital Albany N.y.279 Troy Rd, Rensselaer, NY 12144 Directions (518) 286-1922
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Root?
He resolved my issue and sent me on my way. No long drawn out appointments.
About Dr. Jeffrey Root, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1487741823
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Root accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Root has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Root works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Root. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Root.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Root, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Root appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.