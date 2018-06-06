Dr. Jeffrey Santee, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Santee, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Santee, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Santee works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Clinical Services1761 S Naperville Rd Ste 200, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 260-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Jeff is awesome to work with. Very empathetic and bright!
About Dr. Jeffrey Santee, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1457424400
Education & Certifications
- Rush St Luke's Med Ctr
- Illinois School Of Professional Psychology
- Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santee works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Santee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.