Dr. Jeffrey Silbernagel, OD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Silbernagel, OD
Dr. Jeffrey Silbernagel, OD is an Optometrist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.
Dr. Silbernagel's Office Locations
EyeCare Optical Hardin Valley10841 HARDIN VALLEY RD, Knoxville, TN 37932 Directions (865) 288-3235
Eyedoc, pc10745 Kingston Pike # Costco, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 288-3235
Dr. Jeffrey Silbernagel, OD2607 Kingston Pike Ste 182, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 540-1777
Foster Family Eyecare689A New Highway 68, Sweetwater, TN 37874 Directions (423) 337-9222Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He spent so much time taking care of my son. We had a lot of concerns and he went above and beyond. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Silbernagel, OD
- Optometry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Eye Center
- Little Rock Va Hosp
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
- University of New Orleans
