Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffrey Smith, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Smith, PHD is a Psychologist in Winston Salem, NC.
Locations
- 1 3455 Polo Rd Ste 106, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Directions (336) 354-1171
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
He's worked with me for several years and helped meet me where I was at. He's honest, strait forward and extremely knowledge. I would highly recommend him to anyone who needs care for thier eating disorder.
About Dr. Jeffrey Smith, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1659306488
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.