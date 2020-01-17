Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Stepanek, DC is a Chiropractor in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Life University Marietta, Ga.



Dr. Stepanek works at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.