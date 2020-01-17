Dr. Jeffrey Stepanek, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stepanek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Stepanek, DC
Dr. Jeffrey Stepanek, DC is a Chiropractor in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Life University Marietta, Ga.
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital1000 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (707) 570-7670
Sebastian Chiropractic1627 US Highway 1 Ste 111, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 388-1148
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- UnitedHealthCare
IT'D BEING WONDERFUL, TRUSTWORTHY. I'D FOUND GREAT RESULTS. I'M THANKFULLY HEALED FROM A 24/7 PAIN IN MY LOWER BACK, AFTER A SERIES OF SPINAL DECOMPRESSION THERAPY. DOCTOR AND TEAM ARE COMMITTED TO EXCELLENCE. DR. STEPANEK KNOWS WELL HIS BUSINESS; HE SEEMED TO SEE THOUGH THE INNER PART OF MY TROUBLED VERTEBRATES AFTER I POINTED OUT MY SITUATION. THIS ONLY COMES FROM DEDICATION AND EXPERIENCE. I'M VERY PLEASED TO TELL OTHERS THAT I DIDN'T HAD TO HAVE SURGERY AFTER ALL.
About Dr. Jeffrey Stepanek, DC
- Chiropractic
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Sebastian Chiropractic
- Life University Marietta, Ga
- Indian River State College
Dr. Stepanek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stepanek speaks Spanish.
