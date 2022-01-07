Jeffrey Tatar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Tatar, RPA-C
Overview
Jeffrey Tatar, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY.
Jeffrey Tatar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center Dermatology Linden Oaks20 Hagen Dr Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 922-9770
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeffrey Tatar?
Took my 95 year old mom there to remove a growth on her chin that was enlarging rapidly over the past week. Jeff took her into a patient room in a timely manner and examined her, then explained what he thought it was and what he would do with it. He listened to her and my questions and answered them well. He removed the growth from her chin just as he said he would with a minimal amount of pain. He took his time and explained how to care for it in the coming days and answered questions. Said he will contact us with pathology results to plan for further care if necessary. Jeff showed respect to both of us and a knowledge of her condition. Would definitely recommend him to anybody else.
About Jeffrey Tatar, RPA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245401348
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeffrey Tatar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Tatar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeffrey Tatar works at
7 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Tatar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Tatar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Tatar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Tatar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.