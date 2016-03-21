Jeffrey Tebbs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Tebbs, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jeffrey Tebbs, RN
Jeffrey Tebbs, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Tebbs' Office Locations
- 1 Madigan Army Medical Center St, Tacoma, WA 98431 Directions (253) 968-2252
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
He changed my life.
About Jeffrey Tebbs, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114181989
