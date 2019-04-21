Dr. Jeffrey Timko, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Timko, OD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Timko, OD
Dr. Jeffrey Timko, OD is an Optometrist in Deland, FL.
Dr. Timko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Timko's Office Locations
-
1
DeLand840 N Stone St, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 734-1766
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Timko?
I live in an assisted living community where a Dr. Ahmed has an office--when he decides to keep his appointments here. When I retired to Florida twenty-two months ago I needed to establish accounts with a primary physician and several specialists. Though I made four different appointments to see Dr. Ahmed, he called his office to cancel, went on vacation for a month without bothering to inform his assistant here to not make appointments for a month and the last two appointments he just never bo
About Dr. Jeffrey Timko, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1013901073
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timko works at
Dr. Timko speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Timko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.