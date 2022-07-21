Jeffrey Viveiros, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Viveiros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeffrey Viveiros, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jeffrey Viveiros, NP
Jeffrey Viveiros, NP is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in East Greenwich, RI.
Jeffrey Viveiros works at
Jeffrey Viveiros' Office Locations
-
1
Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI1672 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 885-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeffrey Viveiros?
I felt completely comfortable. He was kind and put me at ease. He was very knowledgeable and gave a complete thorough skin exam. I was happy with my visit and will be seeing him again. Highly recommend.
About Jeffrey Viveiros, NP
- Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740666932
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeffrey Viveiros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Viveiros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeffrey Viveiros works at
100 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Viveiros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Viveiros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Viveiros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Viveiros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.