Jeffrey Walter, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.0 (2)
Overview of Jeffrey Walter, PA-C

Jeffrey Walter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Jeffrey Walter works at McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jeffrey Walter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic
    9600 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 230-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    How was your appointment with Jeffrey Walter?

    Photo: Jeffrey Walter, PA-C
    About Jeffrey Walter, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184622144
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Walter works at McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Jeffrey Walter’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Walter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Walter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Walter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

