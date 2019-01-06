Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey White, OD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey White, OD
Dr. Jeffrey White, OD is an Optometrist in Coalinga, CA.

Dr. White's Office Locations
- 1 352 N 5TH ST, Coalinga, CA 93210 Directions (559) 935-9133
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. White is a wonderful optometrist! He is super kind, takes time and goes the extra mile for his patients. He is also very knowledgeable. My whole family goes to him and he has helped us all tremendously. Dr. White has a great staff who are all very friendly. Highly, highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Jeffrey White, OD
- Optometry
- English, Portuguese
- 1104995570
Frequently Asked Questions
