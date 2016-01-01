See All Nurse Practitioners in Frederick, MD
Jehangir Madan, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jehangir Madan, NP

Jehangir Madan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD. 

Jehangir Madan works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute - Frederick 86 in Frederick, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jehangir Madan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute
    86 Thomas Johnson Ct, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 694-8311
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jehangir Madan, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164744397
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jehangir Madan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jehangir Madan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jehangir Madan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jehangir Madan works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute - Frederick 86 in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Jehangir Madan’s profile.

    Jehangir Madan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jehangir Madan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jehangir Madan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jehangir Madan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

