Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jelyn Young, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jelyn Young, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lutz, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 17734 Hunting Bow Cir Ste 101, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (619) 920-4629
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
About Dr. Jelyn Young, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1780970780
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.