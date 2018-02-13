See All Psychologists in Hackensack, NJ
Jemour Maddux, ABPP

Psychology
2.2 (13)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jemour Maddux, ABPP is a Psychologist in Hackensack, NJ. 

Jemour Maddux works at Lamb and Maddux Ltd. Liability Co. in Hackensack, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lamb and Maddux Ltd. Liability Co.
    90 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 810-6365
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jemour Maddux, ABPP

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417183609
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jemour Maddux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jemour Maddux works at Lamb and Maddux Ltd. Liability Co. in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Jemour Maddux’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Jemour Maddux. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jemour Maddux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jemour Maddux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jemour Maddux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

