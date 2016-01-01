Jena Bloch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jena Bloch, LCMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jena Bloch, LCMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lawrence, KS.
Jena Bloch works at
Locations
Life Enrichment Center LLC2619 W 6th St Ste G, Lawrence, KS 66049 Directions (785) 842-2752
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jena Bloch, LCMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1811977259
Jena Bloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jena Bloch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jena Bloch.
