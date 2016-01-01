Jenae Daggett, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenae Daggett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenae Daggett, OTR
Jenae Daggett, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Essentia Health St. Mary's Therapy Center (Detroit Lakes)1112 Lincoln Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Directions
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1538501036
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Jenae Daggett accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jenae Daggett using Healthline FindCare.
Jenae Daggett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenae Daggett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenae Daggett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.