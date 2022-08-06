Jeniffer Elliott, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeniffer Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeniffer Elliott, LCPC
Overview
Jeniffer Elliott, LCPC is a Counselor in Great Falls, MT.
Locations
Journeys Counseling P-llc410 Central Ave Ste 512, Great Falls, MT 59401 Directions (406) 781-3087
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had my doubts about therapy and EMDR seemed like it was one of those too good to be true solutions for my symptoms of PTSD. I can tell you EMDR wasn’t an easy process but it was helpful. It wasn’t easy living with my past traumas resurfacing almost daily either, and EMDR combined with other therapy interventions has provided a huge amount of relief for me. A great big thank you to Jen and other amazing therapists like her who dedicate their lives to helping others.
About Jeniffer Elliott, LCPC
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeniffer Elliott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Jeniffer Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeniffer Elliott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeniffer Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeniffer Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.