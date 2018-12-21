See All Nurse Practitioners in Tulsa, OK
Jenna Aizenman, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jenna Aizenman, APRN

Jenna Aizenman, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. 

Jenna Aizenman works at Warren Clinic Gynecology-Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jenna Aizenman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Clinic Gynecology-Tulsa
    6565 S Yale Ave Ste 508, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 502-4040
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2018
    Jenna Aizenman has the best bedside manner of any medical professional I have witnessed. She made me feel validated, and she cared about my health as a whole, not just my gynecological health. In just a few minutes, she had already established a relationship where I trust her advice and guidance. I would 1000000% recommend her to any of my friends/family!
    none — Dec 21, 2018
    About Jenna Aizenman, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740737121
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenna Aizenman, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Aizenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jenna Aizenman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jenna Aizenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jenna Aizenman works at Warren Clinic Gynecology-Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Jenna Aizenman’s profile.

    Jenna Aizenman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Aizenman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Aizenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Aizenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

