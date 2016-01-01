See All General Surgeons in Virginia, MN
Jenna Altobelli, APRN

General Surgery
Map Pin Small Virginia, MN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jenna Altobelli, APRN

Jenna Altobelli, APRN is a General Surgery Specialist in Virginia, MN. 

Jenna Altobelli works at Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jenna Altobelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic
    1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fissure
Bedsores
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Anal Fissure
Bedsores
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds

Anal Fissure
Bedsores
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Rectal Prolapse
Sebaceous Cysts
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    About Jenna Altobelli, APRN

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1568027464
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Virginia

