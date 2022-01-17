Jenna Bolton, MALPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Bolton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenna Bolton, MALPC
Overview
Jenna Bolton, MALPC is a Counselor in Erie, PA.
Jenna Bolton works at
Locations
Jenna A. Bolton, LPC LLC100 State St Ste 312, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 470-3745
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- UPMC Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jenna helped me with my codependency in relationship. She is a great therapist with precision and plans to get me through my rut. I hope she can go back to BetterHelp soon :)
About Jenna Bolton, MALPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1629382197
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenna Bolton accepts Aetna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenna Bolton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jenna Bolton works at
4 patients have reviewed Jenna Bolton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Bolton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Bolton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Bolton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.