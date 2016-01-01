Jenna Garcia accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenna Garcia, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jenna Garcia, PA-C
Jenna Garcia, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Jenna Garcia works at
Jenna Garcia's Office Locations
Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Randolph1900 Randolph Rd Ste 800, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2928
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Jenna Garcia, PA-C
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1104295047
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenna Garcia works at
Jenna Garcia speaks Spanish.
