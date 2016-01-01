See All Psychiatrists in Charlotte, NC
Jenna Garcia, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jenna Garcia, PA-C

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jenna Garcia, PA-C

Jenna Garcia, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Jenna Garcia works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jenna Garcia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Randolph
    1900 Randolph Rd Ste 800, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2928
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jenna Garcia?

    Photo: Jenna Garcia, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jenna Garcia, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jenna Garcia to family and friends

    Jenna Garcia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jenna Garcia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jenna Garcia, PA-C.

    About Jenna Garcia, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1104295047
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenna Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jenna Garcia works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Jenna Garcia’s profile.

    Jenna Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.