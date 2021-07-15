See All Nurse Practitioners in Fairfax, VA
Jenna Grimm, LNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Jenna Grimm, LNP

Jenna Grimm, LNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fairfax, VA. 

Jenna Grimm works at Capital Women's Care in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jenna Grimm's Office Locations

    Capital Womens Care Division 38
    10521 Rosehaven St Ste LL100, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 281-5000
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 15, 2021
    Jenna is professional, courteous. She asked questions, answered questions and she listened to you. Jenna is knowledgeable, gentle, she does not rush you, she cares. I was impressed with the visit. This is my first time meeting Jenna, it was great!
    Naomi Peno — Jul 15, 2021
    About Jenna Grimm, LNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1184936908
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenna Grimm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jenna Grimm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jenna Grimm works at Capital Women's Care in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Jenna Grimm’s profile.

    Jenna Grimm has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Grimm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Grimm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Grimm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

