Jenna Jebitsch, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Jebitsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenna Jebitsch, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jenna Jebitsch, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Allentown, PA.
Jenna Jebitsch works at
Locations
-
1
Generation of Change LLC1620 Pond Rd Ste 75, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 417-8198
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jenna Jebitsch?
I would recommend Dr. Jebitsch to any friends or family gladly.
About Jenna Jebitsch, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1528358819
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenna Jebitsch accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenna Jebitsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jenna Jebitsch works at
4 patients have reviewed Jenna Jebitsch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Jebitsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Jebitsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Jebitsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.